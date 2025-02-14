Browns Trade Two Star Defenders in Gigantic Proposal
The Cleveland Browns' roster may look a heck of a lot different in Week 1 next season. Not only will Myles Garrett likely be gone, but the Browns may jettison some other players, as well.
One named that has consistently surfaced in trade rumors over the last year is cornerback Greg Newsome II, and Damon Wolfe of Dawgs By Nature has created a trade idea in which Cleveland would send both Garrett and Newsome packing.
In the proposal, the Browns would ship Garrett, Newsome, a fourth-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the 10th overall pick, a second-rounder, a 2026 first-round selection, offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and wide receiver Tyler Scott.
"The Browns are guaranteeing themselves a top-ten pick in the haul and are hedging that there is a chance that it takes Chicago a year to turn their program into a contender," Wolfe wrote. "While the 2026 pick may land more in the middle of the first round instead of the end of it."
Talk about a doozy of a trade.
"Having two first-round picks in 2026 could position the Browns to get aggressive again next year if Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward doesn’t pan out, or a quarterback is not selected early," Wolfe added. "The pick swap is a slight advantage to Cleveland and is part of the compensation for Newsome, and the Bears still have pick number 39 to draft a good player with."
Packaging Garrett and Newsome in the same deal would certainly be an interesting way to go about things for the Browns, but more than likely, they would trade each player in separate deals to maximize their individual values.
As you can tell, it's going to be a wild offseason in Cleveland.
