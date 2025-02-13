Browns Predicted to Hook Up for Monster Trade With Giants
The Cleveland Browns don't really have a clear sense of direction at the moment.
They don't have a quarterback. Myles Garrett wants a trade. They own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but they don't seem to know what they want to do with it.
Well, Cory Woodroof of USA Today has an idea: trading the No. 2 selection to the New York Giants.
Woodroof is projecting the Atlanta Falcons to release Kirk Cousins, who he then thinks will sign with the Browns. He predicts Cousins will satisfy Cleveland's need for a quarterback, which would then make the Browns feel more comfortable trading down.
"The Browns have Cousins, so they’ll make a quick swap with the New York Giants, who are right by them with the third-overall pick," Woodroff wrote. "New York gets in place to land its quarterback of the future."
Woodroof does not go into detail in terms of what type of draft capital the Browns would receive in return, but obviously in this scenario, they would be bypassing a young quarterback in order to add more picks to fill out other roster needs.
Most Cleveland fans probably would not be happy with this scenario, as signing a 36-year-old Cousins who was benched by the Falcons this past season doesn't seem very riveting.
While it would be nice for the Browns to stockpile as many draft picks as possible, it would be even more nice for them to land a franchise quarterback.
Taking that into consideration, Cleveland really should just do the sensible thing: stay at No. 2 and select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
