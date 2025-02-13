Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Three Drastic Offseason Changes
The Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry are heading into what could be a wild NFL offseason. That wildness has already started with Myles Garrett requesting a trade very publicly.
At this point in time, the Browns have shown no inclination to give in and trade Garrett elsewhere. However, it is widely expected that they will end up doing so.
Seeing the two sides part ways will be sad. Unfortunately, with where Cleveland is as a franchise, it simply does not fit with where Garrett's career currently is and what he wants to accomplish.
With that being said, one NFL analyst has urged the Browns to make even more drastic changes.
During a segment of the "Bruce Drennan Show," Drennan urged Cleveland to trade three of their key players. He thinks that the Browns should move Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Joel Bitonio.
“Rather than treading water and going another five to 10 years without even sniffing the Super Bowl, the Browns can get plenty for Myles Garrett, trade him. The Browns can get a very substantial return for Denzel Ward, trade him. Joel Bitonio, trade him,” Drennan said.
Needless to say, that would change the entire outlook for the franchise. But, there is some sense in what he says.
If Garrett is leaving, Cleveland simply isn't going to be a championship contender for at least a few more years. Playing for mediocrity is always a huge mistake.
Berry will have to make a major decision. Does he try to re-tool and compete now or does he head into a rebuild? With his job in question, it would seem likely that he's looking to win, not rebuild.
Despite that fact, the Browns are nowhere close to being a championship caliber team. They should strongly consider the possibility of a full-fledged rebuild.
Now that the offseason is about to begin, fans will get a much more clear look at the plans in the near future. It will be interesting to see what Cleveland chooses to do.
