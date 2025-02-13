Browns Projected to Lose Key Weapon to NFC Team
The Cleveland Browns are rather thin on weapons as it is, so they really need to add pieces instead of lose them during the NFL offseason.
But it's looking more and more like the Browns may see one of their main pass-catchers from 2024 walk: wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore is slated to hit the free-agent market, and he should actually have a fairly strong market given the lack of available top-level receivers behind Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin.
Cleveland has a rather rough financial situation, so if it is going to spend some money in the coming months, it probably won't be on retaining Moore.
So it should come as no surprise that Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is expecting Moore to be playing his football elsewhere in 2025, and he is predicting that the wide out will ultimately sign with the New York Giants.
"Looking at the New York Giants' barren receiving corps outside of Malik Nabers reveals a group that has to be overhauled," Valentino wrote. "The only other notable talent in the room might be Wan'Dale Robinson, who is a small slot merchant. There might be some overlap in terms of Robinson's and Moore's alignments, but their best areas of the field are quite different. Brian Daboll could deploy both at the same time, and they'd naturally slide into comfortable roles behind a new No. 2 receiver and Nabers."
Moore is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown, which was good for a meager average of 8.8 yards per catch.
Considering that the Ole Miss product has terrific speed, those are certainly not great numbers, but perhaps a change of scenery would benefit him.
