Browns' Shedeur Sanders Gets Hilariously Honest on His Popularity
Cleveland Browns fans have gotten a first real look at Shedeur Sanders during rookie minicamp this weekend, and he certainly has not disappointed.
Not only did Sanders look very comfortable during drills, but he also seemed to be enjoying himself speaking to reporters, and he had a particularly funny moment when answering a question about his popularity.
When asked why he was so popular, Sanders responded in the best way possible.
Of course, the primary reason why Sanders is so well known is because his faither, Deion Sanders, is one of the best football players of all-time and coached Shedeur throughout his entire collegiate career, which began at Jackson State in 2021 and ended at Colorado in 2024.
But on top of that, Sanders posted some outstanding results on the NCAA level, including throwing 37 touchdown passes and leading the country in completion percentage this past season.
That being said, the 23-year-old has absorbed his fair share of criticism over the years, as some have questioned whether or not he is truly an elite quarterback prospect. His attitude has also been faulted by many, and the combination of those factors—not to mention Deion lurking in the background—resulted in Sanders falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
The good news is that Sanders is joining a quarterback-starved organization, so he should have a great shot of potentially getting some snaps under center for the Browns next season, even if Joe Flacco begins the year as the starter.
Sanders will also be competing with fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, whom Cleveland selected in Round 3 of the draft last month.
