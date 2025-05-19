Browns Already Send Serious Warning to Surprising Draft Pick
The Cleveland Browns made a rather surprising move in first round of the NFL Draft last month, trading down from No. 2 to select defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.
The Browns passed on the opportunity to nab wide receiver Travis Hunter in the process, which places that much more pressure on Graham to perform.
Well, Cleveland has already sent a rather stern warning to the Michigan product, instructing him to work on his body to prepare for his rookie campaign.
“The Browns aren’t overly concerned about Graham’s weight because he moves with plenty of speed, power and explosiveness. But they did give him marching orders to work on his body composition over the next few months as he participates in the voluntary offseason program and prepares for training camp,” wrote Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Graham's ever-changing weight is certainly strange. He weighed 320 pounds in college, came in at 296 at the Scouting Combine and is now back around 310.
While this may seem like no big deal, it indicates that Graham's weight has a tendency to fluctuate wildly, which could cause problems for the 21-year-old on the professional level.
The Browns have invest a whole lot into this pick and took a major risk by selecting Graham, so they understandably want to make sure everything goes swimmingly.
Graham registered 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his final collegiate campaign in 2024, earning All-American honors.
He joins a defensive front that already includes Myles Garrett, so perhaps he and Garrett could comprise one of the NFL's most lethal tandems in the trenches. In order for that to happen, though, Graham will need to remain in shape.
