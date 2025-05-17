Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Given Brutal Future Outlook
The Cleveland Browns ultimately selected two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft last month, nabbing Dillon Gabriel in the third round and circling back around to snatch Shedeur Sanders in Round 5.
Sanders is obviously the bigger name of the two, and the general consensus is that he profiles to be the better NFL signal-caller than Gabriel.
There doesn't seem to be a ton of hope for Gabriel as a legitimate starter on the professional level, and former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan — who feels that Sanders could be the best quarterback of this year's draft class — feels that Gabriel will be a lifetime backup.
"I see him as a No. 2 for life. At best," McCloughan said on 92.3 The Fan. "And in the third round, that's fine. ... I see him as a really good college quarterback. I see him as an average NFL quarterback."
McCloughan is certainly not alone in that assessment, as many have cited Gabriel's lack of size and pedestrian arm strength as reasons for why he will not be successful in the pros.
The University of Oregon product — who actually began his collegiate career at Central Florida and also spent two years at Oklahoma — did finish third in Heisman Trophy last season, throwing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes, but even with that stat line, most had him pegged as a Day 3 pick, if not going undrafted entirely.
With a crowded Browns quarterback room that also features Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, it would probably take a monumental training camp and preseason for Gabriel to earn any sort of significant playing time during his rookie campaign.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Former NFL GM Unleashes Polarizing Declaration on Browns' Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Defender Fires Off Stern Warning to NFL
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Best Offseason Move May Not Be What You Think
MORE: Colin Cowherd Reveals Uninspiring Opinion of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
MORE: NFL Legend Buys Minority Ownership Stake in Cleveland Browns