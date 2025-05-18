Insider Drops Major Injury Update on Browns' Key Offensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line had been a major strength heading into 2024, but injuries were prominent in the trenches for the Browns last season, which played a significant role in the team's all-around offensive struggles.
Left tackle Dawand Jones, for example, suffered a broken fibula and was limited to just 10 games. He also dealt with some knee issues going into the year.
The good news is that Jones is making progress, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed that he should be ready to start the 2025 campaign.
“Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 11 against the Saints that required surgery, is back working out in the voluntary offseason program and preparing to start the season at left tackle,” Cabot wrote. “Jones, who missed the last seven games of the season, is at a good weight and poised to pick up where he left off when he started three games at left tackle last season.”
This is obviously significant news for the Browns, as Jones was impressive in 11 games of action during his rookie season in 2023. Last year, however, the 23-year-old was never able to find his footing, registering a paltry 46.4 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
To be fair, Jones was never really able to get comfortable due to his injury issues in 2024, and the fact that he posted a very solid 73 pass-blocking grade the year prior indicates that healthy may have been the deciding factor in his sophomore struggles.
We'll see if the Ohio State product can recover and bounce back in 2025.
