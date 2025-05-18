Browns' Shedeur Sanders Receives Stern Message from Travis Hunter
The Cleveland Browns had the chance to nab both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, but they passed on the opportunity to select the former, trading down from the No. 2 overall pick and ultimately taking Mason Graham at No. 5.
The Browns did, however, circle back and snatch Sanders in the fifth round, so they were at least able to pick up one of the two former Colorado Buffaloes stars.
Hunter was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who swung a trade with Cleveland to acquire the aforementioned No. 2 overall selection.
Both players are preparing for what they hope is a productive rookie campaign, and Hunter is already letting Sanders know how much responsibility he will have to handle with the Browns.
"Shedeur, he’s got to go in there and work, earn his job just like me," Hunter said, via Fox. "But he’s also got to go in there and be the head of the offense, so he’s got to go in there and be a leader.”
That much is certainly true. With Sanders potentially being a franchise quarterback, he will absolutely need to show Cleveland that he can handle being a leader as early as next season.
Sanders is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign at Colorado in which he threw 37 touchdown passes and completed 74 percent of his passes, leading the nation in the latter category. However, the NFL is obviously a different animal.
The 23-year-old has faced some criticism due to apparent attitude concerns, but he will have to be on his best behavior if he wants to succeed on the professional level.
