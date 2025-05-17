Former NFL GM Unleashes Polarizing Declaration on Browns' Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns were somehow able to nab Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, even though most expected him to be a Day 3 pick.
Sanders' draft slide is still a bit confusing based on his pre-draft hype, and the most ironic part is that he wasn't even the first quarterback the Browns selected. They took Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
In spite of the former Colorado Buffaloes star freefalling, there are still some who maintain a heavy belief in him, and former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan is one of them.
During a recent appearance on the Pacman Jones Show, McCloughan raved about Sanders and dropped a massive declaration on the 23-year-old.
"I think he’ll be the best quarterback out of this draft," McCloughan said. "When it’s all said and done, when his career is said and done, he’ll be the best QB out of this draft."
Cam Ward was the consensus top quarterback prospect in the class and went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, so that will likely be Sanders' top competition in a draft that wasn't exactly rife with elite talent at the position.
There is no doubt that Sanders has potential, as evidenced by the fact that he threw 37 touchdown passes and completed 74 percent of his passes last season, the latter of which led the country.
Of course, the question may be whether or not Cleveland represents the right destination for Sanders to succeed. We could very well find out next fall, as there seems to be a good chance that he will start at some point in 2025.
