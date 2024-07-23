Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper Predicted To Land Massive 4-Year Deal
Amari Cooper has not attended any of the Cleveland Browns' offseason workouts due to a contract dispute, and with training camp starting on Tuesday, it seems unlikely that Cooper will be present without a new deal.
Cooper is entering the final year of his current contract and is looking for stability beyond 2024, but clearly, there is a gap between Cooper and the Browns.
However, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is predicting Cleveland to sign Cooper to a massive four-year, $108 million contract extension ($49 million guaranteed).
The Browns would almost surely be much more amenable to a short-term deal given Cooper's age.
Unlike all of the other wide receivers who inked lucrative extensions this offseason, Cooper is already 30 years old, and a four-year pact would put him under contract with Cleveland until he is 35.
While the University of Alabama product enjoyed what was arguably the best year of his career in 2023, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns, it seems fairly likely that he will decline at some point within the next few years.
That's what makes this situation so tricky for the Browns.
Chances are, Cleveland would prefer to land Cooper on a two-year extension. Would Cooper go for that? Maybe if the guaranteed money is right.
While Cooper may have gotten a bit antsy after watching fellow wide outs like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown earn major pay days over the last several months, he almost definitely understands that those players are all in their mid 20s (Brown is the oldest at 27).
It's a very different situation for a 30-year-old receiver, even if he isn't shown any signs of slowing down just yet.
Regardless, the Browns need to reach an agreement with Cooper soon, or they'll run the risk of him potentially holding out of all of training camp.