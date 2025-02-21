NFL Draft Analyst Shares Key Reason Why Cam Ward is Best Fit for Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a massive decision on their hands as they decide whether or not quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are worthy of the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
And while there has been plenty of buzz connecting Cleveland to Sanders, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah actually considers Ward the better fit for the Browns. During his annual pre-NFL Combine conference call, Jeremiah took a few minutes to explain why.
His reasoning comes down to one thing: the division Cleveland plays in.
"Having scouted in that division for a couple different teams, we always wanted guys who were real rugged and strong," said Jeremiah. "It's a physical division. You're gonna play in wind and weather as you go throughout the season. Arm strength matters a little bit more there."
The AFC North has definitely developed a reputation for being a grind of a division over the years.
To his point, the weather does tend to be a factor for all four cities. In fact, the Browns pulled off an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this past season thanks to an assist from some heavy lake effect snow.
What's interesting for the Browns, however, is that drafting Ward or Sanders at No. 2 overall would suggest that they have identified their franchise quarterback for years to come. With the franchise planning to open up a new, domed stadium in 2029, the weather won't be as much of a factor for the Browns home games in a few years.
Still, Jeremiah's point is valid and even though he may see Ward as a better fit for Cleveland, he was quick to clarify that doesn't necessarily mean Sanders can't be great in his own right.
"I'm not saying that Shedeur can't play there," he said. "He can fit in the system for sure. If they went in that direction, that wouldn't totally blindside me or shock me. I just know from being in that division and talking to people inside that division that's something that carries a little more weight than maybe in other spots."
Time will tell if the Browns brass agrees with Jeremiah's assessment of Ward as the best fit to assume the franchise quarterback mantle.
