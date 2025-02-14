Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Announce Notable Coaching Staff Changes

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski continued rounding out his coaching staff with a handful of new additions and role re-assignments

Spencer German

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
It's been an offseason of change for the Cleveland Browns, particularly for the team's coaching staff.

Those changes continued on Friday, with the announcement of several new hires to the organization, plus three coaches who were already with the franchise taking on new roles in 2025.

Christian Jones was hired to take over as the team's tight end coach – a role left vacant after Tommy Rees earned a promotion earlier this offseason to offensive coordinator. Joining Jones as a new member of the staff are Sanders Davis, a new assistant offensive line coach, and Kyle Hoke, who will be an assistant to special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

The final two new additions to Kevin Stefanski's staff include Adam Morris (assistant defensive line coach) and Ben Wilkerson (assistant offensive line coach).

The team also confirmed former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave will shift from his role as a senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach, a move that was first reported at the end of January. Meanwhile, Stephen Bravo-Brown will step into a new role as an assistant wide receivers coach this season. He was previously a special teams assistant.

Lastly, Nick Charlton will take over as the team's pass game specialist after spending the 2024 campaign as the run game specialist.

