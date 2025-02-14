Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Sign Cleveland Browns RB
The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason. No, this big decision has nothing to do with the Myles Garrett trade situation. Nick Chubb is a free agent and the front office will need to decide whether or not to bring him back.
Chubb returned from the gruesome knee injury that he suffered a couple years back during the 2024 season. While he was back on the field, he did not look like his old self.
In the eight games he played in 2024, Chubb carried the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to just 3.3 yards per carry.
Obviously, that kind of production is not going to get the job done for the Browns.
Heading into the offseason, Chubb could be an intriguing option for any team around the league that needs a running back upgrade. His past track record could be worth taking a gamble on.
However, it's also possible that Cleveland will end up being the team willing to take a chance on him.
That being said, Nick Villano of FanSided has predicted that Chubb will leave the Browns. He has the 29-year-old running back signing with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
"The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are going to salivate at this opportunity," Villano wrote. "They have a major need for a running back without a real game-changer on the market. However, that means they can take a low-risk chance on a guy like Chubb to see if he turns back the clock."
While seeing Chubb leave Cleveland would be heartbreaking to watch, the Browns need to be careful financially. They are in a major hole that has led to Garrett requesting a trade.
Andrew Berry and company cannot continue making mistakes.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing with Chubb this offseason. Many believe that they will bring him back on a one-year deal heavily contingent on reaching incentives.
That being said, a team like the Cowboys could come in, offer more guaranteed money, and steal him away. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.
