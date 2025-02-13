Browns Receive Serious Warning About Shedeur Sanders

"You know you're going to hear about it from Deion every week."@NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin don't see eye to eye on the #Browns upside-downside of a particular QB choice with the No. 2 pick 🏈⬇️



🔊 Listen: https://t.co/cefYzMVgTZ pic.twitter.com/gXrsA0gDTT