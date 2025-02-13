Browns Receive Serious Warning About Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns have been completely engulfed in the rumors surrounding Myles Garrett and his ever so public trade request.
Since the news broke that Garrett wants to be traded, rumor after rumor has come out about where he could end up. At one point not long ago, the Browns' decision with the No. 2 overall pick was the most talked about storyline surrounding the team.
Despite the Garrett storyline taking over, Cleveland's plans for the No. 2 overall pick are extremely important.
It's possible that the Browns could walk away from that pick with the new franchise quarterback that they desperately need. They have been connected to both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
There is also a chance that Cleveland could bring in a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Carter would be a nice replacement piece to help deal with the loss of Garrett.
Sanders seems to be the trendy pick and fan favorite at No. 2 right now. However, the Browns have received a serious warning about the idea of drafting him.
Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan made a very strong statement about the idea of Sanders landing in Cleveland.
“Specific to Shedeur, if he stinks here, it’s going to hurt a h*** of a lot more than if any other quarterback stinks here, next year,” Wilson said. “Because you know, you’re going to hear about it from Deion (Sanders) every week.”
He does make a good point. There has been a lot of talk about just how involved Deion Sanders might end up being in his son's career.
Even though there are concerns, that should not stop the Browns from drafting the young quarterback if they think he can be their long-term signal caller.
Only time will tell, but Wilson's warning is a very legitimate concern. It will be interesting to see what Cleveland opts to do at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
