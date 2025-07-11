Browns-Falcons Trade Idea Ships Veteran Defender to Atlanta
The Cleveland Browns have a handful of veterans who could potentially be traded at some point in 2025, and it's honestly surprising the Browns haven't moved any of them this offseason.
However, there is still time for Cleveland to make a move, and Cory Woodroof of For the Win feels that the Browns could potentially jettison defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
Woodroof has also named the Atlanta Falcons as a potential destination for Harris.
"Harris would be an ideal addition for the Falcons, who are a bit light in the middle of the defensive line right now in run support," Woodroof wrote. "Harris remains a reliable veteran at this point in his career, and Atlanta could provide him more playing time in the trenches than Cleveland could at this point. The Falcons would be better off with Shelby on the roster."
The Browns selected Mason Graham with their top draft pick and also have Mike Hall Jr. returning in 2025 after an injury-plagued rookie campaign, so it would make sense for Cleveland to move Harris in order to clear room for its two youngsters.
Harris has spent each of the last two years with the Browns and is coming off of a 2024 season in which he played 14 games and registered 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The 34-year-old has been a fine contributor for Cleveland, but he does not fit the Browns' timeline and is entering the final year of his contract. A trade would make sense for both sides.
