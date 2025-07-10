Browns Digest

Insider Goes Scorched Earth on Browns for Myles Garrett Decision

An NFL insider has ripped the Cleveland Browns for their decision to keep Myles Garrett on a monster contract.

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns rebuffed Myles Garrett's firm trade demand earlier this offseason, ultimately signing the superstar defensive end to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

But did the Browns make a major mistake with Garrett?

ESPN's Seth Walder thinks so, as he seems to believe Cleveland blew a golden opportunity to trade Garrett and recoup some significant assets for him.

"Not every move fit into the rebuilding thesis -- most notably, the Garrett extension," Walder wrote. "I criticized the move at the time and feel the same now. This was a missed opportunity for Cleveland to turn Garrett -- a Browns legend but also heading into the latter half of his career -- into future assets. Instead, they handed Garrett a huge contract, burning his value in 2025 (and perhaps beyond) when the Browns aren't contenders. The Browns are not in a good cap position and could have used the financial savings, too."

It's hard to develop a staunch argument against the points that Walder has made. Garrett is 29 years old and doesn't really fit the Browns' timeline any longer. Cleveland probably won't be ready to win within the next couple of years, and Garrett is only going to decline from here on out.

By the time the Browns are ready to contend, Garrett will be well into his 30s, and with the former Defensive Player of the Year being under contract through 2030, that could further inhibit Cleveland's already rough financial situation.

It's easy to understand the foundational principles for extending Garrett. He was originally drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and is one of the best athletes to ever suit up for a Cleveland team. But was it really wise to hand him a record-breaking extension? It's debatable.

