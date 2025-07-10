Cleveland Browns Linked to Pro Bowl Trade With AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could very well make some significant trades between now and the trade deadline in November, as they have several veterans that don't make a whole lot of sense to keep around long term.
One of the most intriguing potential trade candidates is tight end David Njoku, who is entering the final year of his contract and is being threatened by incoming rookie Harold Fannin Jr.
While Njoku has been maddeningly inconsistent throughout his career, he would definitely comprise an interesting trade target for contending teams, and Dante Walker of Dawg Pound Daily has named the Los Angeles Chargers as a possible landing spot for the former Pro Bowler.
"It would appear unrealistic that Njoku will still be at the top of his game in two to three years when the Browns will be ready to contend, opening the door to a potential trade of the star tight end," Walker wrote. "... The Los Angeles Chargers, who could use another weapon for Justin Herbert, could have interest, as well."
Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns last year. The season prior, he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores, earning his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.
The 29-year-old was selected by Cleveland with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has never really been able to put it all together for the Browns. Of course, they also haven't exactly had the best quarterback situation for much of his time in Cleveland.
Perhaps heading out west to play with Herbert would ignite Njoku, who doesn't really fit the Browns' timeline any longer.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
