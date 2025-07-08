Browns Digest

NFL Insider Predicts Cleveland Browns to Make Significant Trade

The Cleveland Browns could trade one of their key players fairly soon.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have remained very quiet on the trade front this offseason, but things could change at some point in 2025.

It's no secret that the Browns have multiple clear trade candidates on both sides of the ball, and it's actually surprising that we haven't heard more chatter about Cleveland shopping any of them over the past several months.

However, Zac Jackson of The Athletic feels that the Browns could make a cost-cutting trade soon, naming cornerback Greg Newsome II as a possible candidate to be dealt.

"But Newsome doesn’t start in the base defense, and the fifth-year option structure means the Browns would incur no dead money if they traded him at some point before November," Jackson wrote. "Both Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr, the team’s No. 2 cornerback, are only signed through 2025. If the Browns can only choose one for the future, given their cap issues, Newsome could be moved strictly based on the savings and 2026 cap rollover a trade would create."

Newsome is coming off of a disappointing 2024 campaign in which he played 13 games and logged 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended. He played in just 70 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps, by far a career low.

It doesn't seem all that probable that Cleveland will retain both Newsome and Emerson in free agency next March, so it stands to reason that one of them could be dealt before the trade deadline in November. Given that Emerson will probably be the cheaper of the two to re-sign, Newsome definitely makes sense to trade.

A former first-round pick, Newsome has not exactly lived up to expectations with the Browns. Perhaps he would be able to more properly flourish elsewhere.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Former NFL Star Reveals Bold Prediction for Browns' Forgotten Defender

MORE: Insider Expects Cleveland Browns to Make Shocking Contract Move

MORE: Browns Named in Monster Four-Team Trade Idea Featuring Justin Jefferson

MORE: Cleveland Browns WR Earns Stunning Comparison to NFL Legend

MORE: Browns' Top Potential Franchise Cornerstone May Surprise You

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News