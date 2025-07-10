Cleveland Browns Fans Accused of Disrespecting Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is unquestionably one of the best players in football, and NFL executives recently ranked him as the best edge rusher in the sport.
But are Browns fans actually giving Garrett the respect he deserves?
Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan isn't so sure, as he does not think the Cleveland faithful holds Garrett in as high esteem as the rest of the country.
"You hear other people talk about Myles from a national perspective. PFF for the last three years said Myles Garrett is the best defensive player in the sport. This is now three straight seasons in a row that he has been able to top that list. ... I don't get the sense that Browns fans treat Myles as if he actually is the best defensive player in the sport."
The problem in Cleveland is that the fan base is obviously frustrated by losing, so it may not appreciate the players it actually has.
Garrett is likely a future Hall of Famer and has made five straight Pro Bowl appearances, six overall. He has earned four First-Team All-Pro selections, has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name and has posted seven straight double-digit sack campaigns.
Last year, the 29-year-old racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. That marked his third consecutive top-five finish for the honor.
Browns fans may not ultimately appreciate what they have in Garrett until his playing days are over, but the same can be said for many fan bases when it comes to their respective star players.
