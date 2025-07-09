Insider Drops Major Intel on Browns' Potential Trade for Elite WR
The wide receiver position remains a glaring need for the Cleveland Browns, as they did not select any receivers in the NFL Draft, and the only one signed they in free agency was Diontae Johnson.
Could the Browns have a blockbuster trade up their sleeves?
Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin has yet to land a contract extension from his team, and with training camp just around the corner, some are wondering if the Commanders could potentially try to move the two-time Pro Bowler.
Considering how desperately Cleveland needs another wide out, the Browns could represent a possible destination for McLaurin, and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot feels that Cleveland at least needs to examine a potential deal.
“Once a Terry McLaurin comes along, you have to at least consider it. You have to at least look into it, Weigh the pros and cons and determine what that might look like over the next four years or something like that," Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. "I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t get the sense right now that they’re looking to add a big, high-priced receiver."
Bringing in an elite receiver alongside of Jerry Jeudy would certainly make the transition easier for a rookie quarterback, and the Browns have two of those on their roster in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. But would it be financially feasible?
McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal, so any trade for the Ohio State product would surely involve a contract extension. Would Cleveland really want to hand a lucrative long-term deal to a wide receiver turning 30 years old in September?
If Washington does, in fact, make McLaurin available, it will be very interesting to see if the Browns decide to get involved.
