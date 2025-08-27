Browns Digest

Browns Bolster Wide Receiver Room With 2024 Third-Round Pick

One day after reducing their roster to 53 players, the Cleveland Browns made a notable tweak to their wide receiver room

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
The NFL's roster cut-down day is always more of a checkpoint than a deadline. That's because the roster tweaks continue for teams beyond the league's mandated deadline to trim the roster to 53 players.

That was the case for the Cleveland Browns, who made several additions to the roster on Wednesday. The most notable of those came in the form of signing 2024 third-round pick, wide receiver Malachi Corley to the team's practice squad.

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (17) during pregame warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Western Kentucky product was waived by the New York Jets as part of their roster cuts one day prior. A change of scenery was needed for Corley, as new head coach Aaron Glenn opted to go in a different direction, despite Corley being a day two pick in just the second year of his career.

Corley saw a well-documented rise up the team's draft boards in 2024 after flashing a 4.4 forty time and a 4.08 shuttle time at the NFL Combine. Those traits helped the Orange City, Fla. native rack up over 180 receptions, 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons with the Hilltopers.

It just didn't translate into a productive rookie season that saw Corley appear in nine games but only catch two passes for 26 yards. In a Browns wide receiver room lacking experience after Jerry Jeudy, Corley should have a chance to start fresh and potentially contribute sooner rather than later.

On top of the Corley signing, Cleveland also made two additional roster moves, signing cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, also from the Jets, and running back Raheim Sanders from the Chargers.

Both Bernard-Converse and Sanders are undrafted rookies, who simply didn't make the cut with their former teams. Bernard-Coverse was First Team All-Big 12 at Oklahoma State in 2021 and finished his college career at LSU in 2024. Sanders was First Team All-SEC at Arkansas in 2022 and then Second-Team All-SEC at South Carolina this past season.

To make room on the roster, the Browns waived tight end Brenden Bates and cornerback Dom Jones. Time will tell if the team plans on promoting Corley to the active roster at some point.

