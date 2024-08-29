Cleveland Browns To Bring Back Key Playmaker After Shocking Release
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back running back D'Onta Foreman, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The news comes after the Browns released quarterback Tyler Huntley earlier on Thursday.
Cleveland shockingly released Foreman as it trimmed its roster down to 53 players earlier in the week, but the general consensus was that the Browns would ultimately bring him back.
Cutting Foreman did not appear to make much sense, as it left Cleveland with just two running backs—Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.—on its active roster with both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines sidelined due to injuries.
Plus, the Browns specifically signed Foreman in free agency in order to provide them with some experienced backfield depth.
Foreman played in nine games for the Chicago Bears in 2023, rushing for 425 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Texas, was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first two years of his career with the Texans, but a torn Achilles sabotaged his tenure with the club. Foreman played in just one game in 2018 as a result of the injury.
Foreman then proceeded to sign with the Indianapolis Colts in August 2019, but tore his bicep and was subsequently released.
Since then, the Texas City, Tx. native has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and, most recently, the Bears before joining the Browns.
Foreman's most productive campaign came with the Panthers in 2022, when he totaled 914 yards and five touchdowns while logging 4.5 yards per attempt.
We'll see if Foreman gets a relatively heavy workload in Cleveland this season.