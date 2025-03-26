Browns' Predicted Trade Ships $57 Million Star to Seahawks
The Cleveland Browns have yet to make any trades this offseason, which is a bit surprising given their standing heading into the spring.
However, there is still time for the Browns to make some moves, and Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team thinks they could make a rather significant move before the NFL Draft.
Valentino proposes that Cleveland send offensive lineman Wyatt Teller to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
"The Browns were rumored to be considering cutting Teller last offseason because of his bloated salary number but ultimately brought him back and restructured his deal," Valentino wrote. "He's in the final year of his contract with a $2.8 million base. Trading him won't be cheap and would actually cost Cleveland money this season, but it's possible Seattle could incentivize Teller to tear up his current agreement in exchange for more guaranteed money in coming years."
While the Browns wouldn't actually save any money by moving Teller, landing a fourth-round selection would actually represent decent compensation for the 30-year-old who displayed serious signs of decline this past season.
Teller had previously made three straight trips to the Pro Bowl, establishing himself as one of the best guards in football. But like with so many other things in Cleveland this past year, a whole lot went wrong for Teller in 2024, as injuries limited him to 13 games and he finished with an overall grade of 62.6 over at Pro Football Focus.
The Browns signed Myles Garrett to an extension earlier this month, which almost certainly changed their timeline for the next several years. Still, it would be wise for them to move on from Teller now while he still has value.
Cleveland signed him to a four-year, $56.8 million extension in November 2021, and while the first couple of years of that deal looked good, it may be time for the Browns to cut bait with him.
