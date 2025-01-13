Browns Connected to Sleeper Weapon in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns absolutely need to add some more offensive weapons this offseason, and more than anything, they must find another running back.
Nick Chubb's NFL career is unfortunately in serious question after his latest injury, and it has become increasingly obvious that Jerome Ford is not a lead back.
The problem is that the Browns are not slated to have a very good financial situation heading into free agency, so they will have to spend carefully.
But Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a very intriguing potential target for Cleveland: Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson.
"His impending free agency is interesting, as Buffalo would probably love to retain him for [Josh] Allen's benefit but might be aiming to save cap space for a bigger 'fish' so to speak in the offseason," Pedraza wrote of Johnson. "Johnson was only signed to a one year 'prove it' deal with the Bills, and he's certainly proved how he can be a winning player for the team with Super Bowl goals."
Johnson didn't make a huge impact during the regular season, rushing for 213 yards and a touchdown while catching 18 passes for 284 yards and three scores.
However, he showed considerable promise during the Bills' Wild Card Round playoff win over the Denver Broncos, carrying the ball nine times for 44 yards while adding a receiving touchdown.
Johnson is 27 years old, so it's not like he is a prospect, but he has shown enough versatility to demonstrate he could be a key cog in a backfield-by-committee situation like the one the Browns may be employing in 2025.
The University of Maryland probably may definitely represent an affordable option for Cleveland in March.