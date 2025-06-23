Cleveland Browns Connected to Head-Scratching Pro Bowl Trade
The Cleveland Browns have not been incredibly active this offseason, which is obviously due to the fact that they entered free agency with probably the worst financial situation in football.
With training camp inching closer, though, the Browns have actually opened up some cap room due to post-June 1 cuts, which could allow them to swing a significant move.
Cleveland definitely has some holes to fill heading into 2025, so it would not be surprising if the Browns are considering their options. However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has them considering a very odd potential addition.
In a piece where Knox revealed his NFL trade big board following mandatory minicamp, he listed Cleveland as a possible suitor for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
"The Cleveland Browns may also want to kick the tires on Pitts," Knox wrote. "They've shown a willingness to add promising players who have underwhelmed before — they traded for Jerry Jeudy last offseason —and could view Pitts as a potential long-term contributor. Cleveland did just draft Harold Fannin Jr. in Round 3, but David Njoku is entering the final year of his contract."
Knox essentially outlined why a trade for Pitts wouldn't make much sense in the final sentence of hos synopsis; the Browns literally just drafted a tight end, and Njoku is still on the roster.
There is actually probably more of a chance of a Cleveland moving Njoku than there is of the squad acquiring another tight end.
Pitts is a former Pro Bowler who enjoyed a great rookie campaign in 2021, but has been mostly disappointing ever since. Like Njoku, he is also preparing to enter the last year of his deal, so trading for the former first-round pick just wouldn't make much sense.
