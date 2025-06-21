Myles Garrett's Commitment to Cleveland Browns Called Into Question
It has certainly been a topsy-turvy offseason for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who initially demanded a trade and seemed to want nothing to do with Cleveland after the 2024 campaign concluded, but then ultimately signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Browns in March.
Of course, the question is, does Garrett really want to be in Cleveland, or did he just re-up with the Browns because of the four-year, $160 million deal?
Pat McGuire of The Hanford Dixon Show seems to think it's the latter, as he recently questioned Garrett's commitment to Cleveland with training camp around the corner.
"Honestly Myles took the new contract, but he wasn't happy about it," McGuire said. "You can see it in his body language. He doesn't really want to be in Birria right now."
It didn't take long for Browns fans to start getting on Garrett's case recently, as the former Defensive Player of the Year decided to skip the team's organized team activities last month. The workouts were entirely voluntary, but Garrett's absence was not viewed as a good look, particularly after everything that transpired earlier in the offseason.
The 29-year-old was present at mandatory minicamp, but obviously, McGuire does not think Garrett actually wanted to be there.
Garrett has spent his entire career in Cleveland, having been selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has since gone on to make six Pro Bowl appearances while earning four First-Team All-Pro selections. Last year, the Texas A&M product racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.
