Former Browns Star Could Land With Worst Team You Can Imagine
The Cleveland Browns had wide receiver Amari Cooper for two-and-a-half years before trading him to the Buffalo Bills midway the 2024 campaign, and now, the five-time Pro Bowler remains available in free agency with training camp approaching.
Cooper had a strong run in his first two seasons with the Browns, making the Pro Bowl in 2023 after hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
However, the 31-year-old was unable to agree to a long-term extension with Cleveland last summer, which was probably a good thing seeing how poorly he performed this past year.
That being said, Cooper is just two seasons removed from arguably the best campaign of his NFL career, so it seems hard to believe that he has completely fallen off a cliff. Chances are, he can still help a contender somewhere, and he may very well do that with the Browns' biggest rivals: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cooper has been linked to the Steelers in free agency following the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which makes perfect sense considering Pittsburgh needs a No. 2 receiver behind D.K. Metcalf after trading away George Pickens.
Even if Cooper did not play well during his final days in Cleveland, the Browns obviously still don't want him going to the Steelers, especially considering he would likely have revenge on his mind playing Cleveland twice in 2025.
The University of Alabama product caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns last year, but with a greater opportunity this coming season, it is within reason that Cooper could post much bigger numbers in Pittsburgh.
