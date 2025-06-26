Browns' Polarizing Weapon Receives Surprisingly Bold Outlook
The Cleveland Browns have a bunch of major question marks on offense heading into 2025 that go beyond the quarterback position, but one area in which they actually have some intriguing talent is at tight end.
David Njoku has been a mainstay at the position since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and now, the Browns have added another talented player into the fray, nabbing Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the draft this past April.
Fannin's insertion onto the roster has many believing that Njoku will see a decrease in targets next season, and some have even labeled Njoku as a trade candidate.
However, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport seems to have high hopes for Njoku this year, labeling him as a "league-winning" tight end in a recent Fantasy Football piece.
"Someone is going to have to catch passes this year for a Browns team that will be playing from behind approximately 73 minutes per game this year—and Njoku and [Jerry] Jeudy are the only proven and reliable the Cleveland QB carousel will have to throw to," Davenport wrote. "If that carousel settles on [Joe] Flacco for any period of time, it's worth noting he peppered Njoku with targets when he was in Cleveland two years ago."
Njoku did enjoy the best stretch of his career with Flacco under cengter in 2023, and it actually led to the 29-year-old notching his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.
He was pretty disappointing last season, though, and has not really lived up to expectations since entering the league.
