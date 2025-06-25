Browns Named in Wild Three-Team Trade Proposal Involving Jalen Ramsey
The Cleveland Browns have been mostly quiet in terms of player acquisitions this offseason. Outside of the NFL Draft, they haven't really done much, mostly as a result of a miserable financial situation.
However, there is still time for the Browns to make some moves before the start of the regular season, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has pitched a wild three-team trade proposal involving the Browns, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.
In the deal, Cleveland would move cornerback Greg Newsome II and receive offensive tackle Braxton Jones from the Bears. Meanwhile, Chicago would acquire superstar corner Jalen Ramsey from the Dolphins.
"Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are hoping Dawand Jones bounces back after a disappointing sophomore season," Sobleski wrote. "Either he remains committed and finds a home at left tackle —Braxton Jones can then move to guard and eventually replace Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller — or the Browns' projected starting left tackle gets replaced by a more experienced version."
Braxton Jones is preparing to enter his fourth season and has been a full-time starter for the Bears ever since his rookie campaign. He actually had a very strong year in 2024, registering a pass-blocking grade of 80.8 at Pro Football Focus.
Still just 26 years old, Jones could ultimately develop into the Browns' franchise left tackle, especially if the other Jones — Dawand — isn't able to stay healthy. It should also be mentioned that Dawand was a massive disappointment in 2024 after a strong rookie showing the year prior.
As for Newsome, the young corner has been involved in trade speculation for more than a year now, and with the former first-round pick entering the final year of his contract, it stands to reason that Cleveland could move him.
Actually, if the Browns can manage to acquire Braxton Jones in exchange for Newsome, it's a move they should absolutely make.
