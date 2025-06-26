Former Cleveland Browns Defender Reacts to Surprising Release
The Cleveland Browns made a rather surprising roster decision this week, releasing defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo with training camp just weeks away.
Following the news, Okoronkwo took to social media to share a message with the Browns fans.
Okoronkwo initially joined Cleveland in 2023 and played in 14 games during his debut campaign with the club, registering 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Then, last year, he appeared in 16 contests, finishing with 23 tackles and three sacks.
With the Browns' defensive line rotation becoming a bit crowded with the return of Alex Wright and the presence of rookie Mason Graham, Cleveland's decision to release Okoronkwo definitely makes sense, but the timing of it was certainly a bit jarring.
Still, this gives the 30-year-old an opportunity to sign with another team before training camp, so the Browns actually kind of did him a favor here.
Okoronkwo, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oklahoma, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Rams and wasn't all that productive, amassing a grand total of 4.5 sacks in Los Angeles.
The Gainesville, Fl. native proceeded to link up with the Houston Texans for one season in 2022, where he enjoyed the best campaign of his career. Okoronkwo played in all 17 games during his lone year with the Texans, recording 44 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.
