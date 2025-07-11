Cleveland Browns Connected With Quarterback Compared to Josh Allen
As Cleveland Browns' fans prepare for the 2025 NFL season, the main question surrounding the team is the current quarterback situation, and who could potentially become the team's next franchise quarterback. However, the answer may lie in the future.
Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe made the suggestion on Wednesday that general manager Andrew Berry should look into Penn State quarterback and Northeast Ohio native Drew Allar in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“The Medina product will be a divisive draft prospect, especially around here if the Browns are in the market for a quarterback," Labbe wrote. "At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he was earning Josh Allen comps before arriving in Happy Valley. Allar could be the poster child for not being a finished product after two years starting in college and make a leap this season. Or he could have Browns fans arguing over if simply being from Northeast Ohio is enough to make him their quarterback of the future.”
Coming out of Medina, OH, Allar was widely considered a top-five quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle. After sitting behind Sean Clifford for his freshman season, the young talent has been a catalyst for the Nittany Lions' offensive efforts for the past two years. During the stretch, Allar threw for nearly 6,000 passing yards and 49 touchdowns while leading his squad to the College Football Playoffs Semifinals in 2024.
Allar has the ideal frame for an NFL quarterback, along with above-average arm stregthen. However, the main issue surrounding the rising senior is his consistency from game-to-game. Allar made a huge leap from his sophomore to junior year, but the James Franklin-product must continue to grow as a passer in order to become a top quarterback in next year's draft.
As for the Browns, the organization sits in an ideal position to select a quarterback in the 2026 Draft after Berry's trade-down with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move gave Cleveland an extra pick in next year's draft, giving them the flexibility to trade up for quarterback.
