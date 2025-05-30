Browns Defender Delivers Blunt Response to Myles Garrett Criticism
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself in some hot water this week, as he skipped the start of Browns organized team activities.
Garrett's decision didn't sit well with some considering the drama that occurred between the former Defensive Player of the Year and Cleveland's front office earlier in the offseason. Garrett requested a trade and publicly ripped the Browns, only to sign a massive contract extension in March.
Most felt that Garrett would be fully prepared to make 2025 a special season now that he chose to say in Cleveland, so his decision to miss the first round of OTAs wasn't received all that well.
Then, fellow Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo liked a social media post criticizing Garrett, which added even more fuel to the fire.
But apparently, Okoronkwo was joking, as he provided a blunt response to the spectacle following a post that mentioned Okoronkwo's online activity.
Honestly, Okoronkwo simply liking an Instagram post doesn't mean all that much. Maybe it really was just a lighthearted, satirical move on his part.
Unless a Browns player actively speaks out and makes some incendiary comments against Garrett, we can't really assume anything.
Okoronkwo is now entering his third season as a teammate of Garrett's, and the two defenders share the same agent. Taking that into consideration, we can probably err more on the side that says Okoronkwo wasn't being serious with his initial like of the post.
Garrett racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks last season, making his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth overall. Meanwhile, Okoronkwo finished with 23 tackles and three sacks.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Teammate Seems to Throw Major Shade at Myles Garrett
MORE: Insider Slams Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders Strategy
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Already Made Big Change
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Shares Hilarious Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Quote
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans in a Frenzy After Latest Myles Garrett Update