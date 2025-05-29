Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Already Made Big Change
Cleveland Browns organized team activities are officially underway, which means the microscope is already on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders enjoyed an impressive rookie minicamp, so everyone was looking forward to see how just how he would perform in the rest of the Browns' offseason workouts.
Thus far, the Colorado Buffaloes product has not disappointed, as he evidently put on quite a show on Day 1 of OTAs.
But in the process of Sanders' display, Daryl Ruite of 92.3 The Fan noted a rather significant change in Sanders: his mechanics.
"You can tell Shedeur Sanders has been putting in work on his mechanics," Ruiter posted on X. "Noticeable difference to me in how he threw the ball today v rookie minicamp. Looked more fluid and a lot of tight spirals today. "
Sanders is part of a four-man quarterback battle in Cleveland, so the competition will be fierce heading into training camp. That being said, the chances of the 23-year-old actually winning the Browns' starting quarterback job seem slim.
More than likely, one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett will win the role, and Sanders — along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — will have an opportunity to unseat either veteran midseason. It also stands to reason that Sanders actually might not play in 2025 at all.
Regardless, Sanders isn't just auditioning for his rookie campaign. He is trying to show Cleveland that he does have a chance to be its quarterback of the future, and it starts with a strong performance in the spring and summer.
