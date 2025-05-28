Cleveland Browns Fans in a Frenzy After Latest Myles Garrett Update
Myles Garrett had Cleveland Browns fans irritated earlier in the offseason when he very publicly requested a trade and seemed to already have one foot out the door. However, he returned to the good graces of the Browns faithful after agreeing to sign a contract extension.
Well, it hasn't taken long for Garrett to aggravate Cleveland fans again, as the former Defensive Player of the Year has missed the start of organized team activities while spending some time in Japan.
Naturally, Browns fans were very agitated in the comments.
Let's be clear here: organized team activities are entirely voluntary. Garrett doesn't have to be there, and he is hardly the only veteran in NFL history to skip them.
That being said, it would certainly be nice if Garrett were actually present to help along some of the young players, especially rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Garrett inked a four-year, $160 million pact with the Browns back in March, which will keep him under contract with Cleveland through 2030. So, barring unforeseen circumstances, Garrett will be spending the rest of his prime years with the only NFL franchise he has ever known.
The 29-year-old racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth overall. He also notched his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection.
The Browns' first round of OTAs will be completed on Thursday. There will then be a second round from June 3-5, which are once again voluntary. If Garrett misses mandatory minicamp between June 10-12, then maybe we've got a problem.
