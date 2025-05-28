Browns' Joe Flacco Shares Hilarious Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Quote
The Cleveland Browns have one heck of a quarterback room heading into 2025, as they added veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco while also drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Not surprisingly, most eyes are on Sanders because of the cachet his name carries, and some feel he could legitimately become the Browns' franchise quarterback.
Of course, Shedeur's father, Deion, played in the NFL from 1989 through 2005, retiring for three seasons between 2001 and 2003 before making a brief return.
He established himself as arguably the best cornerback in league history and one of the best football players ever, period, and now, Shedeur will attempt to build upon the Sanders legacy.
Flacco discussed playing with the younger Sanders at Cleveland's organized team activities this week, and he offered up a funny little quip referencing his own age.
“I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad and now I’m playing with him," Flacco told reporters.
That actually isn't too inaccurate. Deion retired for good following the 2005 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, and the Ravens proceeded to draft Flacco in 2008.
Many expect Flacco to begin next season as the Browns' starting quarterback before potentially giving way to Sanders at some point. Perhaps Sanders won't even be ready to take over until 2026, but regardless, Cleveland has a familiar bridge option in Flacco under center.
Remember: the 40-year-old led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 before heading to the Indianapolis Colts for one year. Cleveland signed him back in free agency earlier this offseason.
