Insider Slams Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders Strategy
The Cleveland Browns have quite the compelling quarterback battle going on this offseason, as they have four guys competing for the starting role.
The general consensus is that one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett will ultimately be under center come Week 1, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will be on the bench.
This doesn't seem to sit well with ESPN's Tony Rizzo, who blasted the Browns for how they are handling the situation with Sanders.
“The plan is flawed," Rizzo said. "You know what they’re doing in New York? They’re getting Jaxson Dart ready to start. You know what they’re doing in Tennessee? They’re getting Cam Ward ready to start. Shedeur is an afterthought. A young quarterback needs the team to commit to him with everything. The offense, the coaching, the players around him. They work him in slowly, there's a ramp up. ... He’s not getting any of this. He’s got to claw his way through three guys before he gets that chance,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo then questions Cleveland's commitment to Sanders and doesn't think the Browns made a wise decision by selecting two quarterbacks — Gabriel and Sanders — in the NFL Draft.
What's important to remember, however, is that Sanders was a fifth-round pick, so expecting Cleveland to just hand him the keys right away is probably a bit impulsive. Heck, there is already chatter that the Browns may consider drafting a signal-caller next year.
Sanders is clearly the quarterback everyone is wanting Cleveland to choose, but the Browns obviously want to monitor the circumstances before making any rash decisions.
It's also just organized team activities. Mandatory minicamp is still weeks away, and training camp doesn't start until late July. Let's give Cleveland some time first.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Already Made Big Change
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Shares Hilarious Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Quote
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans in a Frenzy After Latest Myles Garrett Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Land QB Compared to Josh Allen
MORE: Deion Sanders Shredded for 'Hurting' Browns QB Shedeur Sanders