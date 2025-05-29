Cleveland Browns Teammate Seems to Throw Major Shade at Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was not present for the start of organized team activities this week, as the former Defensive Player of the Year was spending some time in Japan.
While OTAs are entirely voluntary, Garrett's absence has not sat particularly well, especially considering his comments throughout the offseason (remember: he initially demanded a trade) before signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension.
Well, fellow Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo does not seem too happy with Garrett's decision, and he made his feelings clear by liking a social media post bashing Garrett.
Some have speculated that Okoronkwo is merely joking with Garrett. The two are going on three years as teammates, and they share the same agent.
However, based on all of the noise surrounding Garrett at the moment, it's hard not to look at this and wonder what exactly Okoronkwo meant.
To be clear, Garrett is hardly the only veteran around the NFL who is missing organized team activities. Plenty of established players have not yet shown up for their team's respective workouts, so perhaps Garrett being absent is not a huge deal.
And to be perfectly honest, had Garrett not publicly blasted the Browns the way he did earlier in the offseason, this would probably be a non-story.
But the 29-year-old kind of, sort of brought this on himself, even if it really isn't something anyone should be getting too worked up over.
If Garrett's teammates are genuinely aggravated, then maybe this is something we should monitor, but otherwise, this will likely be much ado about nothing in the end.
