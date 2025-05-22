Browns QB Deshaun Watson Named in Bizarre Trade Speculation
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles, but recently, he was actually seen throwing to teammates at the Browns' facility after shedding his walking boot.
Considering that Achilles rehab is a long, grueling process, it was certainly impressive to see Watson — who actually tore his Achilles twice in three months between October and January — displaying such remarkable progress.
Of course, the chances of Watson actually playing this season are slim to none, especially with Cleveland adding four other quarterbacks the last couple of months.
However, former Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs offered a rather wild take on Watson during a recent episode podcast, suggesting that the three-time Pro Bowler could be traded for second and third-round draft picks.
“I think his preparation is more for a trade opportunity, and the Browns will get some good stuff for him. Not the best, but they will get something for him," Cribbs said. "And, they will pay a portion of his salary, and the Browns will eat the rest."
While Cleveland would surely love to move Watson, it seems highly unlikely that any NFL team would be amenable to parting with "good" assets for the 29-year-old, regardless of how much of Watson's contract the Browns are willing to pay.
Watson has played just 19 games in three seasons since arriving in Cleveland via trade in March 2022, and during that time, he has thrown 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Yes, there was a time when the Clemson product was genuinely elite quarterback, but those days are long behind him.
