Browns' Shedeur Sanders Missed Out on Eye-Popping Amount of Money
Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, keeping him under wraps through 2028.
While it must feel good for Sanders to land his first NFL deal, he also missed out on a ton of money thanks to his NFL Draft slide.
Case in point, running back Ashton Jeanty — a first-round pick — inked a four-year, $35.89 million pact with the Las Vegas Raiders. The amount was also fully guaranteed.
Right there, you can see that Sanders lost out on over $30 million.
The Colorado Buffaloes product was expected by most to fly off the board during the first round of the draft late last month, but instead, he fell all the way to the fifth round, sabotaging his chances of bagging an incredibly lucrative deal upon entering the league.
Here's the caveat, though: because Sanders was not a Day 1 pick, his rookie contract does not feature a fifth-year option, meaning that if he performs well over his first four seasons, he could land a monster pay day quicker than other first-rounders (assuming they don't sign extensions).
Sanders will have to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job, although the general consensus is that Cleveland will lead with either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett to start the 2025 campaign. That doesn't mean Sanders won't have a chance to play next season, though.
The 23-year-old tossed 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes in 2024, the latter of which led the country.
We'll see if Sanders can ultimately develop into a franchise quarterback for the long-suffering Browns.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Officially Make Major Shedeur Sanders Move
MORE: Cleveland Browns' QB Trade Rumors Take Intriguing Turn
MORE: Browns Already Send Serious Warning to Surprising Draft Pick
MORE: Cleveland Browns' New QB Update Will Probably Surprise You
MORE: Insider Drops Major Injury Update on Browns' Key Offensive Piece