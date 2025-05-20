Cleveland Browns Linked to Trade for Intriguing Packers Weapon
The Cleveland Browns desperately need help at wide receiver, a position they inexplicably ignored during the NFL Draft and have barely addressed otherwise outside of signing Diontae Johnson.
Currently, the Browns' receiving corps features Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Johnson as the top three, and while Johnson is a big name and a former Pro Bowler, he played for three different teams in 2024 and managed just 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
Obviously, Cleveland needs to make a move somewhere, but with the free-agent pool having dried up and multiple wide outs having already been dealt, the Browns' options are pretty thin.
However, Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily has identified some potential trade targets for Cleveland, and he zeroed in on Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson.
"When healthy, Watson is one of the most explosive athletes in the league, averaging over 17 yards per catch for his career," Sipos wrote. "With Jayden Reed getting a vote of confidence from the Packers organization, Romeo Doubs continuing to improve, and Matthew Golden and Savion Williams being drafted just this year, Watson is seemingly on the outside looking in."
Here's the catch, though: Watson is recovering from a torn ACL and could miss a good chunk of the 2025 campaign, so the Browns would be taking quite a gamble here.
Of course, if Cleveland can manage to land Watson for a Day 3 pick, it may be worth the risk, but how much would the 26-year-old really be able to help next season?
Watson logged 29 catches for 620 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 15 games last year, averaging a robust 21.4 yards per catch. That's solid, but his injury history is a major issue.
