Cleveland Browns' QB Trade Rumors Take Intriguing Turn
The Cleveland Browns are currently carrying four healthy quarterbacks, and it seems highly unlikely that they will head into the 2025 NFL season with all of them on the roster.
The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett via trade, signed Joe Flacco in free agency and then selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
Chances are, Cleveland will keep both rookies and then one of the two veterans, but recently, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed that the Browns didn't plan on making any trades to clear the glut at the position.
Here is the catch, though: Cleveland simply doesn't intend on trading any of its quarterbacks right now, but that could — and probably will — change shortly before the start of the season.
“The Browns have no plans to trade any of their quarterbacks at this point. They’re intent on conducting this four-way quarterback competition and having the QBs bring out the best in each other," Cabot wrote. "By roster cutdown day on Aug. 27, they will be prepared to part with at least one of the quarterbacks. Which one will be determined by the competition, and how their depth chart order shakes out."
So, basically, Cleveland probably does fully intend on moving one of the four signal-callers in the coming months, but not until after the quarterback competition is completed.
This makes perfect sense for the Browns, as teams generally get more desperate the closer they get to the regular season. This could increase the price tag for a player like Pickett or maybe even Flacco, both of whom have obvious experience as starters.
There does exist a world in which Cleveland could trade Gabriel, particularly if Sanders blows the Browns away in training camp and preseason. However, Cleveland seems more likely to part with one of Pickett or Flacco.
