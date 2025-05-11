Cleveland Browns QB Checks Reporter for Divisive Question
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most interesting teams to monitor this spring and will continue to be a hot topic heading into the summer, and we have already seen that on full display at rookie minicamp.
Most notably, everyone is wondering how the Browns' quarterback situation will develop, as they have added four new signal-callers during the offseason. Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Much of the focus is on the two rookies, which should come as no surprise considering that both Gabriel and Sanders may be fighting to determine who will be the Browns' franchise quarterback.
Gabriel was asked about the coverage of the two young signal-callers over the weekend, and he immediately shut down the reporter.
“The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," Gabriels said. "For me I think, we're in a room full of not just us, but Kenny, Joe and Deshaun [Watson], and for us, we know how important a healthy QB room is and a team we would to be a part of. And how do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best? ... For us, we all do our thing, and everyone wins."
That's certainly a mature response by Gabriel, who was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the NFL Draft last month.
The University of Oregon product finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last season, but in spite of that, most feel that the Browns actually overdrafted him.
We'll see if Gabriel can prove his doubters wrong.
