Browns Linked to Awkward Reunion That Just Might Make Sense
The Cleveland Browns still have some very obvious holes heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, and perhaps none are more glaring than their gaping chasm at wide receiver.
Yes, the Browns have Jerry Jeudy, but they have no proven options behind him and are currently relying on a breakout year from Cedric Tillman (which is certainly possible) and Diontae Johnson rediscovering his former self after taking a detour for multiple seasons.
Cleveland strangely opted not to select a wide out in the NFL Draft, and even after signing Johnson, it should still be in the market for more help at the position.
At this stage, there really aren't many viable options available, but Tony Camino of Dawg Pound Daily has linked the Browns to a rather awkward—but intriguing—reunion with a former Pro Bowler: Amari Cooper.
Why? Well, Camino specifically notes that Cooper experienced a great deal of success with Joe Flacco in 2023, and with Flacco now back in town, it may make sense for Cleveland to return to that well.
"It would be remiss to talk about Cooper potentially returning to the Browns without bringing up the short history between him and Joe Flacco," Camino wrote. "In the four regular season games Cooper and Flacco played together, Cooper averaged 121.3 receiving yards per game and went for at least 75 yards in every game after their first game together. His career-best performance of 11 catches, 265 yards, and two touchdowns came with Flacco in Week 16 against the Texans."
Cooper hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns overall in 2023, resulting in his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and marking the most productive campaign of his NFL career overall.
Now, it should be noted that the 30-year-old took a massive step back last season, which resulted in the Browns trading him to the Buffalo Bills in October. In 14 games between Cleveland and Buffalo, Cooper totaled just 44 catches for 547 yards and four scores.
So, is Cooper on a steep decline? Or would a reunion with Flacco potentially reignite his engine? The Browns may be able to land the veteran on a cheap one-year deal at this point, so it could be worth a shot if he would be willing to return.
