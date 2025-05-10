Cleveland Browns GM Drops Candid Statement on Veteran QB
The Cleveland Browns have quite the quarterback conundrum on their heading into the 2025 NFL season, as they currently have four healthy signal-callers on their roster.
The Browns' quarterback room has certainly been revamped, as they swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, brought in Joe Flacco for a second stint in free agency and selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
While many are expecting Sanders to actually be Cleveland's long-term answer under center, the Browns may look to roll with a veteran option at the start of next season, and all eyes are on Flacco for that role.
General manager Andrew Berry discussed Flacco's role with the team during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, and he made it clear that the 40-year-old will not just be used as a mentor.
“To take advantage of the reps that he gets and compete for the job. Like, it doesn’t really change," Berry said. "Like, we will have a number of professional individuals in that room, and they’ll get along well, they’ll work together. But Joe’s job also isn’t to bring along rookies. We have a very experienced and good coaching staff. That’s their job. Joe’s job is to compete and earn a role just like the others in the room."
Flacco famously took over as Cleveland's starting quarterback in late 2023 and ultimately led the Browns to the playoffs, winning the Comeback Player of the Year award as a result. He then took a one-year detour with the Indianapolis Colts before returning to the Browns in free agency.
The former Super Bowl champion obviously won't be long for Cleveland (or the NFL in general at this point), but perhaps he can make an impact for the team in 2025.
