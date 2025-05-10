Cleveland Browns Connected to Trade for Towering Colts WR
Even after free agency and the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have a gaping hole at wide receiver, and it is a position they have largely ignored this offseason.
They didn't draft a single receiver, and their only answer was signing Diontae Johnson—who played for three different teams in 2024—shortly after the draft.
The Browns would be making a rather significant mistake if they chose to enter 2025 with their current receiving corps, as they have no proven, reliable options beyond Jerry Jeudy. So is it possible Cleveland could consider a trade?
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks so and has suggested that the Browns pursue a deal for Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce.
"Declining to select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft has left Cleveland in a precarious spot," Cameron wrote. "The team's recent signing of Diontae Johnson is a cheap alternative with potential upside or possibly an empty addition, given his recent issues. That still leaves the door open for this offense to add an impact X receiver via trade. One option could be Alec Pierce, who played with Joe Flacco in Indianapolis last season, where he earned a 73.3 PFF receiving grade while catching passes from the veteran."
Pierce is a towering presence at 6-foot-3 and around 215 pounds. Last season, he established himself as one of the most explosive big-play threats in football, hauling in 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns. That was good for a ridiculous average of 22.3 yards per catch, which led the league.
Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022, Pierce has been a terrific deep threat, owning a lifetime average of 17.6 yards per grab.
With the Colts' stable of wide outs being rather crowded with Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell, a trade to clear some space is not out of the realm of possibility, especially with Pierce having just one year left on his contract.
Should Indianapolis make Pierce available, the Browns should jump at the opportunity.
