Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Defender Fires Off Stern Warning to NFL

This Cleveland Browns defender has put the NFL on notice heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) celebrates his tackle for loss as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) congratulates him against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) celebrates his tackle for loss as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) congratulates him against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, finishing 3-14 in spite of entering the year with playoff aspirations.

As you might expect, no one is expecting a whole lot from the Browns heading into 2025, so it should not come as much of a surprise that Cleveland does not have any primetime games on its schedule.

Well, Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris had a rather strong reaction to the perceived lack of interest in Cleveland and fired off a strong warning to the rest of the league in the process during a recent appearance on Honor the Land.

"I’ll say it like this, you know, they can count us out all they want to, it’s up to us to go into the season and start whoopin’ people’s (expletive)," Harris said. "... I get it. Last year wasn’t the season that we expected, and now this year they’re going to say we didn’t get primetime because of all the quarterback controversy. Who cares? Screw ’em.”

The funny thing about the Browns is that there actually is plenty of reason to be intrigued about the team next season, particularly due to the fact that they have four quarterbacks vying for a starting role, one of which is Shedeur Sanders.

That being said, Cleveland is in no way, shape or form expected to be a playoff contender in 2025, so you can understand the complete lack of primetime appearances.

Harris is preparing to enter his third season with the Browns and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Best Offseason Move May Not Be What You Think

MORE: Colin Cowherd Reveals Uninspiring Opinion of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

MORE: NFL Legend Buys Minority Ownership Stake in Cleveland Browns

MORE: Browns Land Rough Prediction That Will Rub Shedeur Sanders the Wrong Way

MORE: Insider Drops Major Intel on Potential Cleveland Browns QB Trade

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News