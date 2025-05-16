Cleveland Browns Defender Fires Off Stern Warning to NFL
The Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, finishing 3-14 in spite of entering the year with playoff aspirations.
As you might expect, no one is expecting a whole lot from the Browns heading into 2025, so it should not come as much of a surprise that Cleveland does not have any primetime games on its schedule.
Well, Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris had a rather strong reaction to the perceived lack of interest in Cleveland and fired off a strong warning to the rest of the league in the process during a recent appearance on Honor the Land.
"I’ll say it like this, you know, they can count us out all they want to, it’s up to us to go into the season and start whoopin’ people’s (expletive)," Harris said. "... I get it. Last year wasn’t the season that we expected, and now this year they’re going to say we didn’t get primetime because of all the quarterback controversy. Who cares? Screw ’em.”
The funny thing about the Browns is that there actually is plenty of reason to be intrigued about the team next season, particularly due to the fact that they have four quarterbacks vying for a starting role, one of which is Shedeur Sanders.
That being said, Cleveland is in no way, shape or form expected to be a playoff contender in 2025, so you can understand the complete lack of primetime appearances.
Harris is preparing to enter his third season with the Browns and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Best Offseason Move May Not Be What You Think
MORE: Colin Cowherd Reveals Uninspiring Opinion of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
MORE: NFL Legend Buys Minority Ownership Stake in Cleveland Browns
MORE: Browns Land Rough Prediction That Will Rub Shedeur Sanders the Wrong Way
MORE: Insider Drops Major Intel on Potential Cleveland Browns QB Trade