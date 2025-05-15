NFL Legend Buys Minority Ownership Stake in Cleveland Browns
An NFL legend has purchased a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Browns, and while he didn't play for the Browns throughout his professional career, he is an Ohio native.
That would be none other than Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, who is set to buy a 0.1 percent stake in the Browns from the Haslam family, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Russini adds that Woodson must agree to similar broadcasting restrictions to Tom Brady when Brady purchased a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders (Woodson works for Fox NFL Kickoff). Woodson must remove his name, image and likeness from any business in which he is involved.
The 48-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Michigan, spent 18 seasons in the NFL between 1998 and 2015, suiting up for the Raiders (two separate stints) and the Green Bay Packers.
Woodson went on to establish himself as one of the best defensive backs ever, playing both cornerback and safety throughout his illustrious career. He made nine Pro Bowl appearances while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.
The former No. 4 overall pick racked up 11 defensive touchdowns, also amassing an incredible 183 passes defended. He led the league in interceptions on two separate occasions, topping out at nine picks with the Packers in 2009. He was also part of a Green Bay squad that won the Super Bowl during the 2010-11 campagn.
Cleveland went 3-14 last season and has made just three playoff appearances since re-entering the NFL as a franchise in 1999.
