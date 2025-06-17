Browns' Former First-Round Draft Pick Named Absurd Cut Candidate
The Cleveland Browns may ultimately have some difficult roster decisions to make when it comes time to trim things down to 53 players, but so does every team in the NFL.
But could the Browns ultimately make a move that absolutely stuns their fan base? Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints thinks so, naming cornerback Greg Newsome II as a potential cut candidate.
"From a business standpoint, it makes sense. The Browns are rebuilding around younger, cheaper talent," Flojo wrote. "Drafting additional cornerback depth this spring only further complicates Newsome’s standing. Sure, his talent is undeniable. However, the fit and finances are no longer ideal."
A couple of things here: first of all, Cleveland did not draft any cornerback depth. As a matter of fact, the Browns didn't select a single defensive back in the NFL Draft. That is, of course, unless Flojo was referring to undrafted free agents Dom Jones and Lamareon James, neither of whom are threats to Newsome's spot on the roster.
Second, the Browns are absolutely not going to cut Newsome. If anything, they would trade him, which remains a distinct possibility. After all, the former first-round pick has been floated in trade speculation for over a year now.
Now, to be fair, Flojo did mention the possibility of a trade, but barring unforeseen circumstances, that is the one and only scenario in which Cleveland would part ways with Newsome.
The 25-year-old definitely had a rough year in 2024, but he was very good the season prior, and the Browns don't have a whole lot of depth behind him.
Newsome absolutely isn't getting cut, but if Cleveland places the Northwestern product on the trade block, it would not be surprising. That might not even happen until the midseason deadline, though.
