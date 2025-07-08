Browns Named in Monster Four-Team Trade Idea Featuring Justin Jefferson
The Cleveland Browns haven't made a whole lot of moves outside of the NFL Draft this offseason, which certainly has a lot to do with their unenviable financial situation.
But could the Browns help another team facilitate a blockbuster trade?
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports pitches the idea, where Cleveland, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions would complete an absolutely monster four-team trade that would send wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the Bengals, fellow receiver Tee Higgins to the Vikings and defensive end Trey Hendrickson to the Lions.
And where do the Browns come into play? Well, they would be shipping out cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive end Julian Okwara in the deal and would receive a fourth-round draft pick.
Not sure what exactly would entice Cleveland about actually trying to make this trade. Every other team involved would be bagging a star player except for the Browns, who would only extract a measly Day 3 pick for the two players they jettison.
Newsome has been widely viewed as a trade candidate for quite some time, and to be perfectly honest, he probably isn't worth anything more than a fourth-rounder at the moment. But this obviously just wouldn't be very exciting for Cleveland, and why the heck would the Browns want anything to do with the Bengals getting Jefferson?
To be fair, Benjamin referred to all of the trade proposals he concocted in the article as "wild." He knows they aren't going to happen and is just ruminating in the downtime before training camp.
But you couldn't give the Browns something fun to work with here?
